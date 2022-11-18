Pelosi to stand aside as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, handing over to a new generation.

Nancy Pelosi, the trailblazing Democrat who was the first woman speaker of the United States House of Representatives and oversaw two impeachments, announced her resignation on Thursday, a day after Republicans took control of the house.

Republicans planned to install a speaker from their party who is expected to stymie President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, while Pelosi’s friends rapidly rallied around Representative Hakeem Jeffries as her likely replacement as the senior House Democrat. Her replacement will have to bring together a fractured House Democratic caucus split between centrists and an increasingly vocal left flank.

Pelosi, an 82-year-old California socialist, made her declaration during a speech on the House floor, earning acclaim from Democrats despite the fact that many Republicans chose not to attend. She stated that she will not resign from Congress and will continue to represent San Francisco as she has for the past 35 years.

‘For me, the time has come for a new generation to head the Democratic caucus, which I greatly admire. And I’m grateful that so many people are ready and prepared to take on this enormous duty’ said Pelosi, the senior Democrat in the House for two decades and speaker from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to the present.