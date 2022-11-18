Public sale of Taylor Swift tickets cancelled by Ticketmaster

The planned general sale for tomorrow has been cancelled, according to Ticketmaster, following days of difficulties and lengthy waits that angered fans trying to get Taylor Swift tickets during presale windows.

‘Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,’ the ticketing broker tweeted.

It wasn’t immediately apparent if the sale will be postponed or how many tickets remained available.

An AFP inquiry for explanation received no immediate response from Ticketmaster.

‘I have absolutely NO idea what to do now,’ said 23-year-old fan Cody Rhodes, whose cousin had a presale code earlier this week — but after waiting five hours, had been booted out of the queue.

‘Ticketmaster’s statement was so vague. They said cancelled not postponed so now I wonder if there are any tickets left for them to sell,’ the 23-year-old told AFP.

Although he expressed uncertainty about his ability to pay for resale tickets, which can cost thousands of dollars, he said he would probably try.

Rhodes remarked, ‘It just truly stinks that Ticketmaster handled this matter so horribly.’

The firm said in a blog post that on November 15 more than 2 million tickets, the most ever sold for an artist in a single day, were sold for Swift’s run of concerts beginning in March.