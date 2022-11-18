‘Record-high ticket prices’ raise eyebrows among FIFA World Cup fans visiting Qatar!

Here is a new update for the fans attending the massive event as the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is about to begin in just two nights. The increase in the cost of alcohol and tickets was the most widely discussed of the most recent regulations that received some media attention.

Beer cost and legal drinking age!

Although guests are not permitted to carry alcohol into the nation, it is made clear in this guideline that supporters will still be provided alcohol in fan zone areas and eateries that hold a licence. The minimum age to purchase alcohol remains set at 21, and an original picture ID is required. Additionally, only Budweiser beer will be sold in the fan zones for 50 Qatari Riyals. In stadiums, drinking beer is not permitted.

The Qatar World Cup ticket prices are the highest ever!

With a population of roughly 3 million, Qatar will likely house 1.2 million guests during the FIFA World Cup, which begins on Sunday. Fans who are still waiting in line to acquire tickets for the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor must first create an account on FIFA’s ticket system before they can buy tickets. Additionally, tickets for the main event are available through independent websites.

According to a Keller Sports study, ticket prices for the Qatar World Cup this year are the highest ever. In contrast to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where tickets cost an average of 214 pounds each, this year’s World Cup tickets now cost an average of 286 pounds each. The cost of finals tickets has also increased by 59% from last year. Though there was a benefit to being early. The costs were actually much lower than during the previous tournament when ticket sales began in January. Visitors’ tickets began at around $70, which is a third less than in 2018.

The World Cup taking place in Qatar is already regarded as the most costly World Cup ever. The Kellar analysis estimated that it would have cost around $3 billion to build six new stadiums and renovate two current venues across the nation. ‘ Much more money was spent on improving the city of Doha’s infrastructure, including the international airport’s restoration and transportation networks’. Not surprisingly, the World Cup in Qatar also has the World Cup’s most costly average ticket price. The maximum and minimum ticket prices, according to the rules, will be around 5854.73 and 200.23 Qatari Riyals, respectively.