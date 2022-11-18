Sadio Mane, a forward for Senegal, will not compete in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Sadio Mane, the top forward for Senegal, had to withdraw from the FIFA World Cup 2022 because, as of Thursday, his injury recuperation wasn’t going well.

Mane was tasked with leading the African team from the front after they overcame Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in the World Cup qualifiers.

The injury, which the 30-year-old sustained while representing Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, wasn’t initially thought to be serious.

Dino Toppmoeller, the assistant coach for Bayern, stated that the forward should be prepared for the World Cup.

‘Sadio Mane was hit on the leg, causing him a little nerve pain, but nothing too serious, and his participation in the World Cup should not be in peril,’ Toppmoeller said to reporters.

Abdoulaye Sow, a member of the Senegal team, would then make the announcement that Mane wouldn’t be available for the first few matches of the competition.

Because we have 25 players in addition to Sadio, official Abdoulaye Sow said, ‘We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and winning without Sadio.’

‘It’s what happened to us, and nobody would have wanted it.’

Mane has now been removed from the competition, according to Senegal team physician Manuel Afonso, who claimed that the forward’s results from an MRI on Thursday was unfavorable.

Manuel Afonso, the team physician for Senegal, told reporters, ‘Regretfully, today’s (Thursday) MRI shows us that the recovery is not as favourable as we hoped and we, unfortunately, determine to declare Sadio’s departure from the World Cup.’

Senegal, who were seen to be Africa’s best hope for the FIFA World Cup 2022, has been dealt a devastating blow by this. In the competition, they are paired with the Netherlands, Qatar, and Ecuador.

On November 21st, Senegal will play their opening game against the Netherlands.