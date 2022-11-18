Shraddha Walkar murder: Union Minister blasts ‘educated girls’, ‘live-ins’ for heinous crimes

New Delhi: Union Minister Kaushal Kishore claimed that live-in relationships are ‘giving birth to criminality’ in the midst of the spectacular Shraddha Walkar Murder case, and he urged that ‘intelligent ladies’ should avoid such relationships. Using the Shradha Walkar murder case as an example, Kishore said that educated ladies should avoid live-in relationships with men since they might lead to criminality and instead opt for judicial marriage.

‘When girls leave their parents, who have raised them for years, all at once, they bear some of the burden. They should explain why they live together. If necessary, live-in relationships ought to be properly registered. You should be married in court and then live together’, Kishore said, ‘if your parents do not approve of such partnerships in public’.

‘These events involve all the well-educated females who believe they are highly honest and capable of making judgments regarding their future. These females become involved in it. The females need to be careful about their motivations. Since both the mother and the father had rejected the relationship, educated females must take responsibility. Educated women shouldn’t engage in these kinds of relationships’,he was alluding to the Walkar murder investigation.

The minister said, ‘What is this live-in relationship, this is fueling crime, it is terrible, and people are paying the price’. But the Shiv Sena’s spokesperson, Priyanka Chaturvedi, demanded his resignation after the organization’s harsh response to his comment.

In response to Kishore's 'blame-the-women' statement, which she dubbed 'heartless and callous,' Chaturvedi pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove him from the Council of Ministers immediately. For housing and urban affairs, Kishore serves as the Union Minister of State.

Shiv Sena MP Chaturvedi tweeted, ‘If @PMOIndia really means what he says about women Shakti then he must sack this Union Minister immediately. We the women have had enough of carrying the burden of such patriarchal rubbish in the society’. Chaturvedi took to Twitter to say, ‘Surprised he didn’t say girls are responsible for being born into this nation. Shameless, heartless and cruel, blame-the-woman-for-all problems mentality continues to thrive’.

Aftab Amin Poonawala, age 28, is accused of strangling Shraddha Walkar and sawing her body into 35 pieces, which he allegedly kept in a 300-liter refrigerator at his home in South Delhi’s Mehrauli for nearly three weeks before dumping them across the city over a number of days after midnight. According to the police, the couple frequently argued about money. It is also believed that during one of these fights, Poonawala killed Walkar, 27, on May 18 in the evening.