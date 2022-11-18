TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu said that if he is not elected to office in 2024, it will be his final election.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu boldly declared that the 2024 elections will likely be his last if he was not elected to office while speaking to a crowd in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP leader explained in his speech at the public gathering how he had made the decision not to enter the assembly, which had embarrassed him, his wife, and his values. He added that the gathering was a Kaurava Sabha rather than a respectable (Gaurava) sabha.

He continued by saying that it was up to the populace to see that he was elected in order to restore the respectability of the parliament.

‘I’m asking the general people if I should attend the assembly, represent the state fairly, and continue in politics. This will be my final election if you don’t help me win. That I make very plain to you,’ TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu stated.

Naidu claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state’s chief minister, ‘totally stopped the progress of the state’ during a rally on Thursday in Adoni. The state has made absolutely no progress over the last three and a half years, while crime and disorderliness are on the rise, Naidu continued.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government, according to the TDP leader, is taxing everything, including toilets.