This company tops 4G network speed chart in India

Mumbai: Reliance Jio has topped the 4G network speed chart in October. The leading internet and telecom service provider has topped the chart in terms of both average download and upload. Data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) revealed this.

TRAI has dropped BSNL from the 4G speed chart in October. The public sector service provider, BSNL is yet to roll out 4G services.

In October, Reliance Jio maintained its leadership in download segment by recording an average speed of 20.3 megabits per second (mbps). It was followed by Airtel. Airtler recorded a download speed of 15 mbps and Vodafone Idea (Vi) reported a download speed of 14.5 mbps.

Jio’s 4G upload speed declined marginally to 6.2 mbps in October. It was at 6.4 mbps in September. Jio was followed by Vodafone Idea (Vi) which recorded an average upload speed of 4.5 mbps in October and Airtel with an average upload of 2.7 mbps.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.