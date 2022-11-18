UAE announces public holidays for National Day, Commemoration Day

Dubai: The UAE Cabinet has officially announced the UAE National Day and Commemoration Day holiday for 2022. The holiday will be from Thursday, December 1, to Saturday, December 3. Since Sunday is a holiday in the UAE, work will resume on Monday, December 5.

The National Day is celebrated in the UAE on December 2 and it marks the unification of the emirates into a federation. Commemoration Day, previously known as Martyrs’ Day, is celebrated to recognize the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs who have given their life in the UAE and abroad in the field of civil, military and humanitarian service.