Union minister John Barla gets arrest warrant from Bengal court

On Friday, the Tufanganj district court in West Bengal issued an arrest warrant for Union Minister John Barla. A warrant for contempt of court was issued.

According to preliminary information, John Barla was summoned to court several times in connection with a 2019 case, but he did not appear.

According to police, a case was filed against John Barla and four others in 2019 for allegedly holding a rally without permission from the police. The minister was summoned to court on November 15, but he did not appear.

The arrest warrant for John Barla is the second in a week for two Union ministers from West Bengal. On November 11, a court in Alipurduar issued an arrest warrant for Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nishith Pramanik.

The warrant was issued in connection with an extortion case dating back 13 years.