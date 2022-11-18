Vicky Kaushal refers to Katrina Kaif as a ‘scientist’

Many people consider Vicky Kaushal to be one of Bollywood’s best young actors. The actor’s strong performances and bindass personality have won him a lot of fans. For his devoted followers, we have some good news. The Masaan actor praised his wife, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, during a gathering. He claimed that she is knowledgeable because he called her a ‘scientist.’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married last year, much to the pleasure of their supporters. Due to their public appearances and loving images, the two have frequently made headlines. Vicky praised Kat and stated she made sure to eat nutritious meals during a recent event. She has ‘kuch zyaada hai gyaan,’ he continued.

‘You all may not be aware, but Meri Biwi is comparable to a chalta firta physician. She works in science. Kuch zyada hi gyaan hai aur unhe bohot gyaan hai. But she is very helpful and always makes sure that I am getting enough sleep, taking care of myself, and not just rushing around to work ‘ The star said.