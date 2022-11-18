With a season’s low temperature of 9.6°C, Delhi still has ‘bad’ air quality.

SkymetWeather Vice President Mahesh Palawat informed that, residents of Delhi awoke to a frigid winter morning on Friday as the national capital recorded its lowest temperature of the season at 9.6 degrees Celsius. Today’s low temperature in Safdargunj, Delhi, was 9.6 degrees Celsius, and the Delhi-NCR region would continue to experience frigid winds from snow-covered mountains.

According to weather experts, the temperature in the nation’s capital will probably drop over the next few days. On Thursday, Delhi saw minimum temperatures of 11.3 degrees Celsius and high temperatures of 27.5 degrees, both somewhat below average.

The western disturbance (WD), which left the area on November 11 and allowed colder winds to start blowing once more, has been blamed by the weather office for this reduction in temperatures.

The AQI (Air Quality Index) was 293 on Friday morning, according to news agency ANI, and the national capital’s air quality remained in the ‘bad category.’ The Central Pollution Control Board reported that on Thursday, the 24-hour average air quality index was 260, falling into the poor category.