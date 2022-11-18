Zendaya shares behind-the-scenes look from ‘Dune 2’ set in Abu Dhabi

A sequel to the stunningly stunning movie ‘Dune,’ ‘Dune: Part Two,’ is now being made. The second portion of the movie will begin filming soon and it will be filmed in a number of places, including Budapest, Jordan and Italy.

On her Instagram account earlier, the film’s actress Zendaya posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the Abu Dhabi set.

The image displayed a beautiful Arrakian sunset. The spice from Arrakis, a made-up desert planet, which is the greatest treasure in the Dune universe, plays a significant role in the film.

In the film, the harsh planet is the home of Zendaya’s character, a Fremen named Chani Kynes.

The film will have Timothee Chalamet reprise his role with Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen, and Dave Bautista as The Beast. Also confirmed to return are Josh Brolin and Stephen McKinley.

New faces to join the cast for ‘Dune: Part Two’ are Elvis star Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Souheila Yacoub as Fremen warrior, Shishakli.