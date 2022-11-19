50% discount on traffic fines announced in UAE

Dubai: The Umm Al Quwain Police have announced a 50% discount on traffic fines. The reduction is applicable from December 1, 2022, till January 6, 2023.

The authority announced that traffic offences committed before October 31 are covered under the fine cut. However, serious traffic violations are not included.

Umm Al Quwain is the second emirate to have announced a discount on traffic fines this month. Earlier, the Ajman Police said a 50% discount is applicable on penalties from November 21, 2022, till January 6, 2023.