A notice from a Delhi court to the ED over an allegedly leaked video of Satyendra Jain receiving massage in jail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was given a notice by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Saturday after AAP minister Satyendra Jain’s legal team claimed that the CCTV footage showing him enjoying a massage inside jail had been ‘leaked.’ According to Jain’s legal team, the ED ‘leaked’ the CCTV material in violation of the commitment it made in court.

The investigation agency was asked by the court, ‘How did the video get leaked despite your efforts?’ The ED was given notice by Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who set the case for hearing on November 21.

The BJP published an old video of Satyendar Jain receiving a massage in a cell at Tihar earlier in the day. India Today was informed by sources at Tihar Jail that the video is outdated and that the relevant officers and jail workers have already been dealt with by the authorities.

The video reignited the discussion around ED’s earlier assertions that Satyendar Jain was receiving VIP treatment within the Tihar prison, including head, foot, and back massages. The court received information from the financial investigation agency regarding the Delhi minister’s ‘luxurious life’ behind bars.

On May 30, a 58-year-old Delhi minister was taken into custody on suspicion of money laundering.