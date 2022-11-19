A woman from Maharashtra lost Rs. 1.12 crore after scammer promised her a gift from the UK: police

According to the police, an unidentified individual or persons have been charged with defrauding a woman for Rs. 1.12 crore from Alibag in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

He claimed that in June of this year, a person purporting to be a resident of Manchester, England, sent a friend request to the woman, a retired court superintendent.

‘Soon after, he and a few other suspects started calling her and informing her that she had received a gift from the UK in money and gold, but that she would need to pay customs duty. She transferred Rs. 1.12 crore to them under this pretext, at which point the accused cut off all contact’ she said.

The Alibag police station officer stated that a case of fraud, criminal breach of trust, and conspiracy had been filed, and that attempts were being made to apprehend the suspects.