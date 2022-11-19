Adele finally starting her much-anticipated set of concerts after her cancelled Las Vegas residency

After abruptly ending her Las Vegas residency with one day’s notice in January, Adele is now beginning her eagerly awaited tour. It will stretch over five months.

After making the ‘terrible’ decision to cancel the last residency, Adele has promised her fans ‘the absolute best’ of herself.

On cancelling it, she said in an interview that ‘there was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment. It was the worst moment in my career by far.’

Through Ticketmaster, all of the concert tickets were sold out; nevertheless, on some websites, they are reportedly selling for $45,000. Taylor Swift’s fans are upset with her for being mute on the Ticketmaster debacle.

Adele was in the news at the same time because she was nominated for seven Grammy Awards, including record and album of the year, where Beyoncé and Harry Styles will be her rivals. 15 Grammy awards have already been given to the singer.