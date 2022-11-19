Air India announces direct flight services to this US city

Mumbai: Flag carrier of India, Air India has announced new direct flight service to USA. The air carrier owned by Tata Group will operate 3 direct flights a week between Mumbai and San Francisco from December 15, 2022. The inaugural round trip airfare for Mumbai-San Francisco will begin at Rs 1,02,837.

Air India will also introduce direct flight services from Bengaluru to San Francisco from December 2 onwards. The air carrier will also operate direct international flight service from Vijayawada to Sharjah. The inaugural fares for the Vijayawada-Sharjah sector were at Rs 13,669, while those for the Sharjah-Vijayawada sector begin at AED 399.