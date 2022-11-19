Bollywood needs to reflect and get rid of the victim mentality: Prasoon Joshi

One of the best lyricists in Hindi cinema is Prasoon Joshi. Because of his knowledge of the language and confident demeanour, he is adored by many people. The renowned author recently spoke candidly about the underwhelming reception to expensive Bollywood films and claimed that the business is no longer tied to its roots. He added that it is necessary for it to reflect.

There is a sense that Bollywood is becoming less alluring as a result of the underwhelming reception to blockbusters like Shamshera and Laal Singh Chaddha. Prasoon Joshi concurs with this way of thinking. He claimed that Bollywood is isolated and has forgotten its origins.

‘There was a time when mythological and literary works were used as the basis for Bollywood films. These stories were rooted in their origins. Then, at some point, Bollywood developed a sense of entitlement and entered a bubble. Almost everyone in this place is from Mumbai. Many people have never actually seen a farmer. Then they attempt to depict farmers in movies. Their roots are severed from them. There is a requirement to reflect. It must abandon the victim mentality’ he declared.