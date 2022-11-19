Bookings open for ‘Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650’, the brand’s flagship model

To mark Goa’s two-year absence from Rider Mania in 2022, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been revealed. At the 2022 EICMA trade show in Milan, Italy, the flagship cruiser was unveiled to the globe earlier this month. The Super Meteor 650 was introduced to the public on the opening day of 2022 Rider Mania by RE.

Two separate versions, each offered in seven different colours, were imported by the antique motorcycle manufacturer. The two versions that are offered are the Super Meteor 650 basic and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer. The five colour possibilities for the Super Meteor 650 model are Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey, and Interstellar Green.

Rider Mania participants who have registered may now officially pre-order the Super Meteor 650 from Royal Enfield. Although the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650’s debut date has not yet been specified, it is expected that deliveries will start in 2023.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a front disc that is 320 mm in diameter and a rear disc that measures 300 mm. Additionally, it incorporates dual-channel ABS. The new cruiser motorbike has a 15.7-liter gasoline tank that is shaped like a drooping teardrop. The bikes have split seats and a sleek-looking rear end.

The circular instrument cluster on the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is similar to that on its smaller sibling, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 350. The 648cc parallel twin engine of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 produces 52 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm and 47 horsepower at 7,250 rpm. It is the most expensive Royal Enfield model and may also be the heaviest. The price of the Super Meteor 650 is projected to be approximately Rs 4 lakh.