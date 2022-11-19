Breaking: An autorickshaw Explodes in Mangaluru, police ask public to maintain calm

Uncertain circumstances led to an autorickshaw explosion today in Mangaluru, Karnataka. As they look into what caused the explosion that injured the driver and a passenger, the police have advised the public to maintain their composure.

N Sasikumar, the chief of the Mangaluru police, advised against panicking.

Images from the event show the autorickshaw exploding after it stopped on a road and close to a building that was under renovation.

According to reports, a passenger was carrying a plastic bag that caught fire and spread throughout the vehicle.

The contents of the bag the passenger was carrying are being examined, informed the Mangaluru Police, who also stated that they are conducting a comprehensive investigation.