Delhi civic election: State election body completes 42 counting sites

In consultation with district election officers, the state electoral commission has selected 42 counting locations, also known as strong rooms, for the December 4 Delhi Municipal Corporation election.

Additionally, training on the use of EVMs and the duties of various electoral functionaries, such as sector officers and polling officials, would be provided at the identified centres. For this, the commission has sent out expert trainers.

These chosen counting centres are situated in a variety of government educational institutions, including ITIs, schools, etc., as has been customary in the past. The safe and secure storage of EVMs will take place in the strong rooms.

The commission has been concentrating on encouraging military members who are engaged in election-related responsibilities to use postal votes to the fullest extent possible. For the purpose of facilitating the processing of postal votes, the commission has designated a nodal officer.

Police officers make up a sizable portion of election officials, so extra care will be taken to ensure that they are all provided with the necessary amenities to make voting easy and convenient for them while they are on election duty. After consulting with the commission, the Delhi Police designated a DCP-level officer as the nodal officer to oversee and facilitate the use of postal ballots for voting.

Additionally, the Commission is vigorously implementing the Model Code of Conduct in an effort to further its purpose of ensuring free and fair elections. In this regard, the cumulative number of posters, banners, hoardings, and tiny boards taken down from all around Delhi on Friday was 1,18,123, bringing the total to 9,54,580.