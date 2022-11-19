FIFA World Cup 2022: Dubai police issues new advisory

Dubai: Dubai Police has issued a new advisory for all football fans. Dubai Police have urged football fans to respect local laws. Dubai Police have urged all football fans to adhere to the public guidelines and morals and follow the instructions.

Here are the laws:

>> Respect the privacy of others while taking photographs.

>> Please preserve public property.

>> For the sake of your safety, smoke flares are not allowed.

>> Do not possess or drink alcohol in public areas.

>> Do not celebrate in places not designated for this purpose in order to not disturb others.

>> Show good sportsmanship and stay away from sports fanaticism.

>> It is prohibited to use or circulate narcotics.

>> Avoid unlicensed massage parlours and suspicious advertisements.

>> Avoid showing affection in public areas

>> If you wish to organise recreational activities, please refer to the competent authorities for necessary permits and approvals.

>> Do not leave luggage in public areas.

>> It is recommended to save your taxi number or keep the payment receipt to make is easier to find any missing items.