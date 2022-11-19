FIFA World Cup 2022: Reliance Jio introduces new international roaming packs

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Reliance Jio introduced 5 international roaming (IR) packs exclusively for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 taking place in Qatar.Users can use this plan in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

The IR packs can be purchased as data-only packs or as packs including data, SMS, and voice calls. The Jio packs can be purchased via the official website of Jio or the MyJio app.

Here are the five IR packs offered by Jio for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022:

Rs. 1, 599 data, SMS, and voice calls pack: The pack comes with a validity of 15 days and includes 150 minutes talk time consisting of local calls and outgoing calls to India as well as incoming calls via network and Wi-Fi. Users will also get 1GB data and 100 SMS with the pack.

Also Read: GDP to grow by 6.1-6.3% in July-September quarter

Rs. 3,999 data, SMS, and voice calls pack: The Rs. 3,999 pack from Jio comes with 250 minutes talk time consisting of local calls and outgoing calls to India as well as another 250 minutes for incoming calls on network and Wi-Fi. Subscribers will also get 3GB data and 100 SMS with the pack. The pack is valid for 30 days.

Rs. 6,799 data, SMS, and voice calls pack: This pack features a talk time of 500 minutes that comprises local calls as well as outgoing calls to India along with an extra 500 minutes for incoming calls via network and Wi-Fi. Users will get access to 5GB of data and 100 SMS. The validity of the pack is 30 days.

Rs. 1,122 data-only pack: Jio subscribers can access 1GB high speed data with this pack after which Standard PayGo rates will be charged. The pack is valid for 5 days.

Rs. 5,122 data-only pack: This pack gives access to 5GB data for 21 days post which Standard PayGo rates will be charged.