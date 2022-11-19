Follow these ways to have a better and healthy sex life

Healthy sex life is the foundation of a healthy and successful relationship. But the sex drive decreases with age. And this may ignite issues between couple. The physical and intimacy issues between a couple can be dangerous for a relationship.

Healthy sex life requires constant communication, intimate moments and attraction. This will keep a couple’s emotional, mental and physical feelings intact.

By following some simple tips one can lead a healthy and better sex life. Here are they:

Maintain physical affection: Keep giving your partner physical love like kisses, hugs and even linking arms to ensure your presence and comfort. This will make them feel very loved and special. Physical affection plays a major role in keeping emotional bonds intact.

Use lubrication: Sometime sex become painful due to lack of lubrication. This pain during sex will make issues in relation. By using lubrication this issue can be overcome. Lubrication reduces friction in the vagina that causes roughness or pain.

Talk about your fantasies: Communicating about your desires and sexual fantasies can make sex life better.

Try different sex positions: Opting for different, new sex positions can make your sex life mind blowing.

Use sex toys: Sex toys are another great way to improve sex life. This also helps a woman to feel the utmost pleasure.

Stop being tensed: Do not bring your everyday stress into your sex life. This considerably reduces the pleasure and makes your entire body tense. Talk about something relaxing with your partner or try to play a game to distract yourself from the stress.