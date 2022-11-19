IFS officer shows captivating footage of migratory birds at Chilika Lake in Odisha. Internet says it’s therapeutic

Many people will concur with us when we remark that experiencing tranquilly involves sitting by a sizable lagoon and admiring the sky as it changes colours. Because of this, watching this slow-motion movie of migratory birds flying can not only make you joyful but also work as a calming salve.

The video provides a glimpse of the stunning Chilika Lake in Odisha and was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. Several migratory birds can be seen flying over the clean lake as the video continues. The setting appears to be from a fairy tale.

‘The inquiring minded will find refuge at Chilika Lagoon. It said in the caption,’ The time for roosting and nesting for migratory birds has arrived.

Over 9,000 people have watched the movie and given it various reactions. While some people commented on how happy the video made them feel, others said it was a blessing to view the lovely surroundings. Others merely asked if there was a longer version of the video online.