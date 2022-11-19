In Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, two young sisters were abducted and raped: police

Two young sisters were allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, informed Madhya Pradesh police.

According to an official, the police have detained two of the suspects, including a youngster, in connection with the incident that occurred in a village on the night between November 10 and 11.

‘Following the testimony from the victims, who were 13 and 17, in court, a case has been filed under section 376 (rape) and other pertinent provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,’ informed superintendent of police Pankaj Shrivastava.

The sisters used to be driven to and from school by one of the defendants. Gopal Choubey, the in-charge of the Dharnavada police station, said that he conspired with his 16-year-old companion and that efforts are being made to apprehend two further suspects.

According to the lawsuit, the sisters were taken between the intervening night of November 10 and 11, when they had gone outside to use the restroom in a deserted area.

The girls were allegedly kidnapped and forced to inhale sedatives by the accused. The official claimed that they were taken somewhere nearby and then raped.

He continued by saying that the accused allegedly warned the girls and threatened to kill their family members.