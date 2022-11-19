DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

ITTF-ATTU Table Tennis Asian Cup: Manika Batra creates history by winning bronze medal

Nov 19, 2022, 06:14 pm IST

Bangkok: In table tennis, India’s Manika Batra wrote new history by winning a bronze medal at the ongoing ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup tournament at bangkon in Thailand. Manika Batra is the first Indian female paddler to win a medal at the event.

Manika Batra defeated World number six and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata by ‘11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2 (4-2)’ in the bronze medal match on Saturday.

Earlier, she had lost to  fourth seeded Mima Ito of Japan by ‘ 8-11 11-7 7-11 6-11 11-8 7-11 (2-4)’. Despite her loss, she played in the bronze medal match and captured the prize.

Earlier  Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan had finished sixth in 2015 and 2019 events respectively. The USD 200,000 event features the top 16 players in the men’s and women’s singles from the continent based on world rankings and qualifications.

