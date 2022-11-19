Mel Gibson will not be called to stand in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial

Mel Gibson won’t be asked to testify in the criminal case against Harvey Weinstein. Contrary to what was previously believed, the prosecutors will not call the actor.

Mel Gibson had confided in a specific Jane Doe from the case and the actor may have been called to the stand to support some of the details. This relates to Mel’s massage therapist, Jane Doe 3. She previously told the jury that she got to know Mel well and told him about the alleged event at a meeting. She claimed the actor made a helping suggestion and enquired as to whether she wanted to contact the police or a lawyer.

‘He was the first person that I had finally opened up to,’ Jane Doe 3 said during her testimony earlier this month.

Additionally, Mel Gibson’s friend Allison Weiner, a producer and journalist, gave a deposition to support the assertion that Jane Doe 3 told the actor about allegedly being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. Mel had set them up with Jane Doe 3 in an effort to assist her.

The actor was ordered to testify during a pre-trial hearing by the judge, but Harvey Weinstein’s counsel brought up the actor’s racist and antisemitic comments.

As per the latest development, it’s confirmed that Mel Gibson will not be testifying but there is no clear reason for this.