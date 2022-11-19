Model gang-raped inside car in Kochi; 4 including woman held

Kochi: Four persons, including a Rajasthani woman, have been arrested on allegation of raping a 19-year-old model inside a car in Kochi. The incident reportedly happened Thursday night and it was after the woman sought treatment at a hospital in Kakkanad that the police were alerted.

Three men, all natives of Kodungallur and a Rajasthani model, have been arrested for the crime against the woman who hails from Kasaragod, and the vehicle has been taken into custody.

From police reports, the survivor collapsed while partying with the three men and the other woman at a bar in Ravipuram. The men then took her in a car and later gang-raped her. According to reports, the accused had committed the crime while the vehicle was driven around the city for at least 45 minutes Thursday night. They then dropped her at her lodging in Kakkanad. It was the survivor’s friend that informed the police and shifted her to a hospital.

The Infopark Police registered a case last night and shifted the injured woman to the Kalamassery Medical College. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the model knew the three men, who had allegedly got her into a black Mahindra Thar under the pretext of helping her after she had collapsed during a party at a bar in Ravipuram.

The case was handed over to the Ernakulam South Police Station, where the crime reportedly took place. It was the South Police that arrested the four accused in the case. The health condition of the girl, who was later admitted at the Govt Medical College in Kalamassery, is stable, informed police.