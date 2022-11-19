R&B singer B Smyth passes away at the age of 28 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis

After a protracted struggle with the rare lung condition pulmonary fibrosis, R&B musician B Smyth has passed away. He was just 28 years old.

His brother Denzil announced the musician’s demise. ‘Hello, I’m Denzil, my #BSmyth brother, and today unfortunately I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure following a lengthy struggle with pulmonary fibrosis,’ he said in an emotional video statement posted to his official Instagram account.

‘While he was in the ICU, my brother was really happy to see that many of you made challenges for his most recent track, #Twerkoholic Part 2; it definitely put a big grin on his face.’

‘So on behalf of my brother and my family, we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love and support throughout the years. We ask for privacy during these difficult times.’

He concluded the caption, writing, ‘We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers.’ #RIPBSMYTH I love you, bro! ???? @1trekk.’