Reliance Jio launches 5G services in this city: Details

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has launched its ‘Jio True 5G’ in Delhi NCR. 5G services by Jio is now available across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major National Capital Region (NCR) locations. Jio is now the only operator to provide True-5G services across Delhi-NCR.

Earlier Bharti Airtel had informed that G services were launched in Gurugram.5G services are operational at 13 locations in the city. The 5G services were launched in the country last month in 8 cities .