Retired Bureaucrat Arun Goel Has Been Appointed As The New Election Commissioner

Arun Goel, a retired bureaucrat, has been selected as an Election Commissioner in advance of Gujarat’s key assembly election. The third position in the nation’s leading polling organisation has been unfilled for almost six months.

The President is pleased to appoint Shri Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office, says a statement released by the law ministry this evening.

Mr. Goel, a 1985-class Punjab cadre officer, will serve on the election panel with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

Sushil Chandra, the previous chief election commissioner, retired in May of this year, leaving control to Rajiv Kumar. Since then, the election panel has only consisted of two members and has dealt with a number of significant issues, including calls for Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to be declared ineligible.