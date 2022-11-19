Revised timings for Dubai Metro announced

Dubai: Dubai Metro has announced revised timings for tomorrow, November 20, 2022. The Dubai Metro will operate at 3.30am to allow travellers to commute to and from Dubai.

‘Participants in the 5km can arrive via the Emirates Towers or the Financial Centre stations, while the participants in the 10km can arrive via the World Trade Centre station or the Max station. Please check your nol card balance (a minimum top-up of Dh15 for return tickets), and arrive early to avoid congestion and reach on time, said Dubai Metro in a statement.

Sheikh Zayed Road will also be closed on Sunday, November 20 as the city turns into a giant running track for Dubai Run.

The following roads will be affected:

Sheikh Zayed Road, and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard Rd will be closed from 4am to 10am.

The Financial Centre Road will be closed on both sides from 4am to 10am.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 4am to 10am.