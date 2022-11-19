Sabarimala bound bus carrying pilgrims overturns near Laha; Several injured

Pathanamthitta: A bus carrying Sabarimala devotees from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident near Laha in Pathanamthitta. The bus, which lost control, fell into the roadside on Saturday morning. Fortunately, the bus didn’t fall into the nearby gorge. As many as 12 pilgrims were admitted to a hospital in Perunad, while three persons were taken to the General Hospital in Pathanamthitta. It is learned that the condition of a child remains critical.

Three, who were trapped under the bus, were rescued after an hour-long operation. The accident occurred as the bus was on its way to Sabarimala. Police, Fire force personnel, motor vehicle department officials and the locals jointly coordinated a swift rescue mission, which reduced the gravity of the accident. All the 44 pilgrims, travelling in the vehicle, were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals, district administration officials here said. Health Minister Veena George, who reached the spot, made arrangements for the rescue operation and further treatment of the pilgrims. Higher officials including the District collector and District police chief also reached the spot.

The Sabarimala pilgrimage, which began on Thursday, attracts close to 50 million devotees every year. The Kerala Government has taken a slew of measures to ensure a smooth pilgrimage. Pilgrims have been barred from availing tourist vehicles to make the journey to the hill shrine.