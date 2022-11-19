Twitter’s new policy is ‘free speech’, but not ‘free reach’: Elon Musk

According to a series of messages from his personal Twitter account, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has unveiled the company’s most recent moderation policy and aims to reduce the display of nasty or inflammatory comments. He stated, ‘New Twitter policy is freedom of expression, but not freedom of reach’. After his ultimatum to commit to ‘hardcore’ labour, hundreds of the company’s workforce left, resulting in the introduction of this new policy. Within a week of Musk’s takeover, the company’s personnel had already been reduced in half.

Musk said on his Twitter account that ‘you won’t’discover the tweet unless you deliberately seek it out, which is no different from the rest of the Internet’ negative/hate tweets would be max deboosted & demonetized, meaning Twitter would not get any advertisements or other money. He explained that this just pertains to one specific tweet and not the entire account.

However, a decision has not yet been made regarding the account of former US President Donald Trump. Musk also confirmed that the company has reinstated the accounts of US comedian Kathy Griffin, academic Jordan Peterson, and conservative parody site Babylon Bee. On Twitter, comedian Kathy Griffin changed her username to Elon Musk’s in an effort to mock the billionaire, and her account was suspended earlier this month.

Social Media Mass Resignation

Musk demanded more ‘high intensity’ work hours or take a three-month severance package, which led to the widespread resignations. He said in his email that in order for Twitter to be successful, ‘we need to be ‘very tough,’ according to Bloomberg. Even as the firm shuttered its offices until Monday, Musk said, ‘The best people are remaining, so I’m not really worried’. Musk was unconcerned by the resignations. Musk said that Twitter use reached ‘another all-time high’ despite the layoffs, mass departures, and concerns about the company’s ability to carry on as usual.