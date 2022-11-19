Watch Satyendar Jain’s VVIP treatment at Tihar Jail’s massage parlour!

In a stark contrast to his party’s much-touted pro-common man reputation, jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain received VVIP treatment in Tihar Jail. The prison handbook was broken, as evidenced by Republic TV’s access to CCTV footage inside his cell. On his bed, massaging his hands and legs, he can be seen in the recordings from September 13 relaxing. A day later, he is seen getting a head and full body massage. Along with the person performing the massage, he is seen on September 21 conversing with three other people in his cell.

On November 9, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju spoke out against this privileged treatment while representing the ED before a PMLA court in the capital. He emphasised that Jain was receiving massages from unidentified people even after curfew. Ajit Kumar, the superintendent of Central Jail No. 7, where Jain is being held, was subsequently suspended on November 14 and 28 other staff were reassigned. The judge denied the AAP leader’s bail request on Thursday. Additionally, jailed con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who has accused Jain of extortion, has also made the allegations.

Shehzad Poonawalla, a spokesman for the BJP at the federal level, commented on the CCTV footage: ‘The AAP-run administration, which is in charge of Tihar jail, is allowing Satyendar Jain to enjoy himself there in lieu of being punished. When Satyendar Jain is treated like a VIP, all jail manual regulations are ignored. He is given daily head and foot massages, is permitted to relax, read the paper, and receive mineral water within the cell. Nobody else in prison receives this. However, this individual who hasn’t received bail in the previous five months is getting this type of care.’

He added, ‘A massage parlour company and an extortion company- both are being operated by abusing the official position of this person as a Minister. Was he kept as a Minister by Kejriwal so that he can extort from Sukesh? Today, Satyendar Jain must be immediately sacked also and he must be transferred from this jail’.

Satyendar Jain arrest

Satyendar Jain was taken into custody by the ED on May 30 at 6:10 p.m., dealing a severe blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration. Jain was in charge of the departments of Home, Health, Public Works, Power, Water, Industries, Urban Development, Irrigation, Flood Control, Labor, and Employment at that time. On August 30, 2017, the ED filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on the CBI’s earlier-filed disproportionate assets case against the Delhi Minister and others. From February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, the CBI has accused him of accumulating assets out of proportion to his known sources of income.

The ED claims that businesses that he beneficially owned and controlled obtained accommodation entries worth Rs 4.81 crore from shell firms in exchange for money sent to entry operators in Kolkata. Furthermore, it was claimed that these money were used to pay off debts acquired to buy agricultural land in and around Delhi, either directly or indirectly. The central agency attached land worth Rs.4.81 crore in April that belonged to the Delhi Minister’s relatives and businesses. He was then placed to judicial remand after being returned to ED custody.

Source; Republic, Zee news