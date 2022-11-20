50% discount on traffic fines announced in UAE

Dubai: The Umm Al Quwain Police have announced a 50% discount on traffic fines. The scheme is applicable from December 1, 2022, till January 6, 2023.

The Umm Al Quwain Police informed that traffic offences committed before October 31 are covered under the scheme. However, serious traffic violations are not included.

These are some offences that are excluded:

Damaging public or private property

Jumping the red light

Crossing the speed limit by over 80kph

Modifying a vehicle’s engine or chassis without authorisation

Endangering the lives of others

Earlier, the Ajman Police announced a 50% discount is applicable on penalties from November 21, 2022, till January 6, 2023. The reduction applies to all traffic violations committed before November 11.