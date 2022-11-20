Airtel launches 5G services at this airport: Details

Mumbai: Telecom and internet service provider Bharti Airtel has introduced Airtel 5G Plus service at Lohegaon Airport in Pune. It is the first airport in Maharashtra to have ultrafast 5G services..

All customers with 5G smartphones can access the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Also Read: Airport in this Indian city to remain closed for several days until March 2023: Full list

Airtel recently announced the launch of 5G services at the new airport Terminal in Bengaluru. Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, and Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has also announced that major parts of Kolkata would be brought under 5G service by December and the work will be completed by June 2023. The high-speed data services will be launched in Siliguri soon and the north Bengal city will be second in the state after Kolkata where the company will offer its 5G services.