On Saturday, Bajrang Dal workers in Curchorem, South Goa district, burned an effigy of Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

They claimed that Walkar’s murder was an act of ‘Love Jihad,’ and demanded harsh punishment for the accused.

Poonawala is accused of murdering Walkar, his live-in partner, in Delhi in May of this year and dismembering her body and dispersing the pieces across the city.