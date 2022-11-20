Banks to remain shut for 13 days next month: Full list

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain shut for 13 days in December. This includes all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Some holidays are observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Apart from the second Saturday, Sunday, the RBI has declared holidays on November 1,8,11, and 23.

Full list of bank holidays in December:

December 3 Saturday Feast of St. Francis Xavier Goa

December 4 Sunday Weekend Bank Holiday All over India

December 10 Saturday Second Saturday All over India

December 11 Sunday Weekend Bank Holiday All over India

December 12 Monday Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma Meghalaya

December 18 Sunday Weekend Bank Holiday All over India

December 19 Monday Goa Liberation Day Goa

24 December Saturday Christmas Festival & Fourth Saturday All over India

December 25 Sunday Weekend Bank Holiday All over India

December 26 Monday Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong Mizoram, Sikkim, Meghalaya

December 29 Thursday Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday Chandigarh

December 30 Friday U Kiang Nangbah Meghalaya

December 31 Saturday New Year’s Eve Mizoram