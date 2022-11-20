DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Banks to remain shut for 13 days next month: Full list

Nov 20, 2022, 09:48 pm IST

New Delhi:  Banks in the country will remain shut for 13 days in December. This includes all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Some holidays are observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month.  Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Apart from the second Saturday, Sunday, the RBI has declared holidays on November 1,8,11, and 23.

Full list of bank holidays in December:

December 3       Saturday    Feast of St. Francis Xavier    Goa

December 4       Sunday      Weekend Bank Holiday All over India

December 10      Saturday    Second Saturday         All over India

December 11      Sunday      Weekend Bank Holiday All over India

December 12      Monday     Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma       Meghalaya

December 18      Sunday      Weekend Bank Holiday All over India

December 19      Monday     Goa Liberation Day      Goa

24 December      Saturday    Christmas Festival & Fourth Saturday      All over India

December 25      Sunday      Weekend Bank Holiday All over India

December 26      Monday     Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong       Mizoram, Sikkim, Meghalaya

December 29      Thursday    Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday        Chandigarh

December 30      Friday        U Kiang Nangbah Meghalaya

December 31      Saturday    New Year’s Eve   Mizoram

 

 

