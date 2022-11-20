‘Congress wants to DESTROY Gujarat’: PM Modi responds to Medha Patkar’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: In an apparent dig at Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congressman accompanied a woman who did all in her power to thwart the Narmada Project during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Activist Medha Patkar, who led the Narmada Bachao Aandolan to stop the relocation of residents owing to the dam’s water, joined Rahul Gandhi earlier on Saturday during the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Prime Minister made the following remarks without mentioning Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Dhoraji, Gujarat, today ‘You may have seen a photograph from yesterday’s newspaper that showed a Congressman standing with opponents of the Narmada Project. You could inquire as to what face they are using to approach you for votes. They exerted every effort to prevent any funding, including that from the World Bank, from reaching Gujarat for decades. They frequently tarnished Gujarat’s reputation’.

He said that the case had been filed in court and the Congress leader and the woman who had led the movement had both been there. At the gathering in Dhoraji, Prime Minister Modi declared, ‘This proves that you are simply moving towards destroying Gujarat. Those who attempt to ruin the Kutch region’s only water supply may be seen alongside Congress leaders. This demonstrates that their primary goal is to destroy Gujarat. Gujarat voters need to question the Congress leadership about their alliance with these groups’.