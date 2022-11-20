Disgruntled UN Chief Antonio Guterres criticises COP27 for falling short of its goals

The UN chief, Antonio Guterres, questioned the world leaders about their contributions to the planet during the opening days of the COP27 meeting. The UN head made it apparent on Sunday that COP27 did not at all live up to the aspirations, expressing his dissatisfaction with the events of the previous two weeks.

According to AFP, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres claimed that the COP27 climate talks had failed to advocate for the immediate carbon-cutting necessary to address global warming. Chief of the UN said, ‘Our planet is still receiving medical attention. This COP did not address the urgent need for significant emission reductions.’

The head of the EU’s climate policy, Frans Timmermans, made similar statements. Timmermans claimed that COP27 fell short of bridging the gap needed to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century while also stating that the bloc did not want to sabotage a facility for loss and damage to argue for greater ambition.

Espen Barthe Eide, Norway’s climate minister, criticised the conference as well, claiming that the final statement ‘did not contain an explicit reference to phasing down fossil fuels or peaking emissions by 2025.’

According to Eide, the Egyptian president’s attention to the loss and damage fund distracted from efforts to mitigate climate change. He praised the declaration nonetheless for not letting the objective ‘scale down from Glasgow.’

As per media reports, representatives from various nations also staged walkouts while expressing disappointment with how the process played out. Allegations were levelled and a series of documents were rushed through without having discussions.