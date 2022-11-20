Ferris wheel collapses during Bihar’s Sonepur Mela, at least 4 injured

A portion of a ferris wheel collapsed at the Sonepur Mela in Bihar’s Chapra on Sunday, injuring at least four to five people. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On Sunday evening, several people were riding the ferris wheel when the incident occurred. A section of the ferris wheel collapsed in mid-air and landed on a high tension wire nearby. Several passengers on the ride were injured when they fell.

The incident also disrupted the power supply to the Sonepur Mela. The incident created tension among visitors to the mela, and officials had difficulty extracting injured people to transport them to the hospital.

According to preliminary information from the site, the majority of those injured were women and children. Police arrived quickly and began investigating the cause of the accident. Officials have been unable to determine what caused the collapse thus far.

If the ferris wheel operators are found to have violated any safety measures, police will take strict action against them.