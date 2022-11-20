Former US president Donald Trump’s once-blocked Twitter account reappeared after Musk announced he was lifting the ban

Following an announcement from Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk that the account would be unblocked, former US president Donald Trump’s account started to function again on Saturday.

‘The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,’ tweeted Musk.

Trump’s suspended account was quickly restored, along with the 59,000 tweets he had written while using the service. However, at least initially, he had fewer followers.

The chain of events began when Musk asked his 117 million-strong Twitter following on the same day if Trump should be given another term.

Over 51 per cent of votes were polled for the ‘Yes’ column while 48.2 per cent of voters did not want Trump back on the microblogging platform. As of the last update, according to Musk, his poll had been seen by over 134 million netizens.

The Latin phrase ‘Vox Populi, Vox Dei,’ which means ‘the voice of the people is the voice of God,’ was previously written beneath the poll by the millionaire.

After Trump’s purported fans allegedly stormed the US Capitol last year following the outcome of the presidential election that did not favour the Republican leader, Trump was banned from multiple social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.