‘Grew up together’: Karan Johar shares loved up pic with his ‘favorite filmmaker’ Zoya Akhtar

Mumbai: Filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar are childhood friends. On Sunday, Karan took to Instagram and shared a picture with his ‘friend forever’ Zoya. In the image, Karan is seen hugging Zoya tightly from behind.

‘My friend forever ! #grewuptogether #favouritefilmmaker ..love you’, Karan captioned the image. Karan is late filmmaker Yash Johar’s son while Zoya is veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar’s daughter.

Speaking of their upcoming projects, Karan Johar is coming up with his directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film is scheduled to release on April 28, 2023.

On the other hand, Zoya Akhtar is all set to make you nostalgic with her ‘Archies’ version. The Archies is touted to present a fresh take on the iconic gang of The Archies and promises to match the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the 60s. It stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina. It is backed by Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics and will release next year.