Gujarat assembly elections: PM Modi visits, offer prayers at Somnath Temple

Veraval: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Somnath temple on Sunday to offer prayers. After visiting the Somnath Temple, PM is scheduled to address four rallies in the Saurashtra region. Venues have been finalised at Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Somnath temple in Gujarat, offers prayers pic.twitter.com/WIYfNYTnYH — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

Prime Minister is also the Chairman of the Somnath trust. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in poll-bound Gujarat this weekend is expected to participate in at least eight programmes crisscrossing the state from Saurashtra to Surat.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Somnath temple in Gujarat, offers prayers (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/zq5nJCIQEA — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Somnath temple in Gujarat, offers prayers (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/BF1z4HrwCY — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

Meanwhile, on November 21, PM Modi will hold three rallies in Surendranagar, Bharuch and Navsari. While Bharuch was the constituency of the former Congress tall man Ahmed Patel in the past, the BJP state president CR Patil who hails from Navsari has been winning this Lok Sabha seat with huge margins.

Incidentally, Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit Navsari on November 21, the same day that PM Modi is expected to be in Navsari. PM Modi, who hails from Gujarat, is also expected to have a closed-door meeting with the state leaders during his stay here to further boost the party in the western state.