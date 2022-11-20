Head constable in Hariyana caught for accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe

Bhiwani’s vigilance team apprehended the head constable of CIA-1 police while accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe. He had demanded Rs 6 lakh in order to avoid rubbing the accused arrested under the NDPS Act and giving him a princely state in the case. Negotiations resulted in a deal worth Rs 3 lakh rupees.

Police arrested Police Head Constable Rajeev K Dalal for allegedly accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe. The vigilance team transported the accused police officer to court.

According to reports, the Bhiwani CIA-One police arrested two people under the NDPS Act a few days ago, including Rajesh, a resident of Churu in Rajasthan. Ashok, accused Rajesh’s brother, told police that his brother Rajesh was innocent. It is claimed that Rajeev demanded a bribe from his brother Ashok in exchange for easing the case of accused Rajesh, making various concessions and not rubbing him the wrong way.

Both of them allegedly reached an agreement.

Inspector Kulwant Singh of the Bhiwani vigilance department stated that he had received a complaint from Ashok, Rajesh’s brother, a resident of Churu, Rajasthan, who had been arrested by the Bhiwani CIA Forest Police. After presenting the accused in court, Head Constable Rajeev of the Bhiwani CIA Forest Police will be involved in the investigation, according to Vigilance Inspector Kulwant Singh.