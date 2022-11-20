In a clash with security forces in Anantnag, J&K, a LeT hybrid terrorist was killed.

An encounter between security personnel and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag area early on Sunday morning resulted in the death of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hybrid terrorist.

According to authorities, the gunfight began in the Bijbehara neighbourhood of the Anantnag district’s Cheki Dudoo. Teams of police and army personnel have been on duty.

Terrorists opened fire when the search team arrived at the alleged hideout, injuring one LeT hybrid terrorist, Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam, informed the police.

Tantray was part of the militant team, Army was searching for. Police added that after being taken to the hospital, the physicians there confirmed him dead.

The terrorist was slain by the Indian Army the day before the encounter when he tried to cross the border from this side of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district, Jammu & Kashmir.

On Saturday, the terrorist’s body as well as his weapons and ammo were found.

By killing three terrorists a few weeks ago, the Indian Army thwarted a significant infiltration attempt along the LoC in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.