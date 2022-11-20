JD(U) wins Patna University student union election, setback for RJD

The Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) won four out of five seats in the Patna University Students’ Union (PUSU) election on Saturday. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) suffered a defeat in the PUSU election, failing to win even a single seat.

Anand Mohan, the JD(U) candidate, was elected president of PUSU. Mohan received 3,710 votes, outnumbering Shaswat Shekhar of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) (2,517 votes) by 1,193 votes. Vikramaditya Singh of the JD(U) was elected vice president of the students’ union by a margin of 1,329 votes. Singh received 4,055 votes, while Pratibha Mishra of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad received 2,726 votes.

Furthermore, Sandhya Kumari of the Janata Dal (United) was elected as joint secretary by a margin of over 2000 votes. Ravikant, a JD(U) candidate, was elected treasurer with 4,006 votes, while ABVP candidate Vaibhav received 3,042 votes.

Meanwhile, the ABVP won one seat, with its candidate, Vipul, elected as general secretary.

Interestingly, despite the fact that the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar is comprised of the RJD, JD(U), Congress, and other parties, the student wings of these political parties competed against each other in the Patna University Students’ Union election.

On Saturday, nearly 24,000 students from Patna University’s various colleges voted. There were 36 candidates in total. Prior to the elections, elaborate security arrangements were also put in place. However, some incidents of firing and stone pelting was reported during election process.