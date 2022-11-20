Know how to use blindfolds during sex

Blindfolds is a very common and desirable sex play. One partner use cloth or a mask to tie other partner’s eyes. It improves relationship between partners. Blindfolds is a very sexy and interesting way to have an exciting sexual intercourse.

Here are some of the best ways to use blindfolds during sex:

Blindfolds and ice: Take an ice cube and slowly run it over your partner’s body and let the cool effect turn them on.

Use it as a restraint: Tie the piece of cloth over your partner’s wrists. You can use the blindfolds as a way of restraining your partner. Many people really like the concept of being tied up or tying someone else up during sex.

Try dirty talking: Dirty talks during sex is said to increase the pleasure of the activity. Dirty talking can be very sexy, when your eyes are shut while being blindfolded.

Masturbate when blindfolded: Masturbating when you are blindfolded will keep the fire going. Masturbating next to your partner is a great way to get comfortable.

Do aromatherapy: Aromatherapy will make the senses overflowing while being blindfolded. The fragrances calm you down and will make you feel aroused when your partner touches you while you are blindfolded.

Go down on your partner: Going down on your partner when they are blindfolded is the best way to get things going.